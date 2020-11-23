Speedboat taking migrants to Greece partially sinks; 1 dead

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s coast guard says a speedboat that appeared to have been smuggling migrants to the island of Rhodes from nearby Turkey partially sank before reaching land, leaving one person dead. The coast guard said it received information about the speedboat near the northwestern coast of Rhodes on Monday morning. Thirteen people who had been on board were found safe on the nearby shore, while the body of one man was recovered. Greece remains one of the most popular routes into the 27-nation European Union for people fleeing conflict and poverty in Asia, Africa and the Mideast.