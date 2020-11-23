Snow likely tomorrow, otherwise quiet

One significant storm will affect the area this week and thankfully it will not be on Thanksgiving. Other than the one storm system, the weather looks fairly quiet with slightly above normal temps on most days.

Today: Becoming mostly sunny.

High: 35 Wind: NW 5-10, becoming North

Tonight: Increasing clouds.

Low: 23 Wind: SE 5-10

Tuesday: Cloudy and breezy with snow developing. Snow will mix with light rain and drizzle later in the day. 1 to 3 inches accumulation likely with isolated 4 inch amounts possible south of Wausau.

High: 35 Wind: SE 10-20

A little bit of high pressure will be moving through the area today and that will produce a good amount of sunshine. Enjoy the bright conditions with not much wind. Highs should top out in the mid 30s with winds out of the northwest to north at 5 to 10 mph.

The clouds will increase tonight as a strong low pressure system approaches from the southwest. This will bring some snow to the area after daybreak on Tuesday. Later in the afternoon and into the evening on Tuesday, the snow will probably mix with scattered rain and drizzle, especially in the southern half of the area. Snow amounts will likely range from 1 o 3 inches, with 4 inches not out of the question for a few spots south of Wausau. It will be a heavier slushy snow as high temps will be above freezing on Tuesday, reaching the mid 30s. A second upper-level part of the storm system will move across southern Wisconsin on Wednesday. That will keep mostly cloudy skies around with a 405 chance of some light rain south of Wausau. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 30s.

On Thanksgiving day you should have good travel conditions for getting together with friends and family. There should be a few peeks of sun and high temps will rise into the low 40s. Friday should be decent as well with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 30s.

Going into the weekend, we will have a milder trend on Saturday with a good amount of sunshine. Highs should top out in the low 40s. For Sunday, a cold front will sweep in from the northwest. This will cause temperatures to fall through the 30s and produce a small chance of snow.

Have an excellent Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 23-November-2020

On this date in weather history: 1943 - Northern New Hampshire was in the grips of a record snowstorm which left a total of 55 inches at Berlin, and 56 inches at Randolph. The 56 inch total at Randolph established a 24 hour snowfall record for the state. In Maine, Middle Dam received a record 35 inches of snow in 24 hours. (David Ludlum)