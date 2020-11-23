Sloppy Tuesday shaping up

It was great to have the sunshine Monday but now some unsettled weather is on the way by Tuesday morning. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been posted late Monday night through noon Tuesday for Juneau and Adams counties and from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday for Waushara, Waupaca, Portage, and Wood counties.

Light snow should spread across the area Tuesday morning and continue through early afternoon before starting to mix with some rain in the south half of the area. The heaviest precipitation amount with this system will stay in the southern half of the state closer to a low pressure system tracking south of Wisconsin. Snow totals should range from an inch or less from Marathon County and northward to 2 to 3 inches south of Marathon County. There might be a few isolated 4 inch totals in a strip from south of La Crosse to near Oshkosh.

Please be prepared for slippery roads Tuesday, especially in the morning when it is cooler out. Allow extra travel time and slow down to reach your destination safely. Temperatures will be in the low 20s when the snow starts early Tuesday morning but then warm up to the mid 30s in the later afternoon. A bit of rain could mix with the snow in the afternoon, especially south of Wausau. Winds will be southeast at 10-15 mph Tuesday.

Some patchy light rain or drizzle may continue Tuesday night into Wednesday over the southern part of the area mainly. Otherwise it will be mainly cloudy with lows around 32 and highs around 38 degrees.

Thanksgiving looks pretty nice with breaks of sunshine. Lows will be around 30 with highs around 42. Somewhat cooler air will work in for Friday with partly sunny skies. Lows will be around 29 with highs near 37.

Gusty southwest winds will develop Saturday pulling in warmer air again. After lows in the 20s, the temperature could soar to the lower 40s. Again it looks partly cloudy.

A strong cold front could march through the area Sunday causing gusty winds and maybe some flurries. Highs will stay in the low to mid 30s, and it is possible that temperatures could fall gradually in the afternoon. Next Monday should be partly cloudy and brisk with highs in the upper 20s to near 30.

Have a nice evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:55 p.m., 23-November 2020

*On this date in weather history:

1909 - Rattlesnake Creek was deluged with 7.17 inches of rain in 24 hours to establish a record for the state of Idaho. (The Weather Channel)

1943 - Northern New Hampshire was in the grips of a record snowstorm which left a total of 55 inches at Berlin, and 56 inches at Randolph. The 56 inch total at Randolph established a 24 hour snowfall record for the state. In Maine, Middle Dam received a record 35 inches of snow in 24 hours. (David Ludlum)