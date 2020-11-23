Schulz-Juedes trial scheduled for Fall 2021

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Chippewa Falls woman accused of killing her husband, Kenneth Juedes, in 2006 will have a month-long trial on the charges 15 years later.

On Monday a Marathon County Judge scheduled a trial for Cindy Schulz-Juedes to run from October 11th to November 12th, 2021. She faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide in the case, which carries a mandatory life sentence if found guilty.

Police say she ran out of the house and told at least two of her neighbors to call 911 after finding her husband dead, then the stories she told about the incident never aligned causing her to become a person of interest.

Officers believe if Schulz-Juedes committed the crime it could have been to get at nearly $1 million in life insurance money and various other assets. She told police she couldn’t find a copy of Kenneth’s will following his death, but later said she found it in a wedding album. Handwriting experts raised questions about the authenticity of his signature on the document, and the attorney listed says it wasn’t written in the normal format used by their office.

Additionally, neighbors described her as distraught but not crying at the time of the incident. Police added that she showed “little emotion” while being interviewed about the case.

A motion hearing in the case will be held on February 19th, 2021. A final pre-trial conference is then scheduled for late September.