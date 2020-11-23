Reports: Israeli PM flew to Saudi Arabia, met crown prince

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli media are reporting that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flew to Saudi Arabia for a clandestine meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, which would mark the first known encounter between senior Israeli and Saudi officials. Hebrew-language media cited an unnamed Israeli official as saying that Netanyahu and Yossi Cohen, head of Israel’s Mossad spy agency, flew to the Saudi city of Neom on Sunday, where they met with the crown prince. The prince was there for talks with visiting U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. A flight tracking website showed flights between Tel Aviv and Neom on Sunday evening.