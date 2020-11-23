Netflix to expand production hub in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Netflix is pledging an additional $1 billion investment in its production hub in New Mexico. The company joined government officials Monday in announcing its plans. About 300 acres would be added to the existing campus on the southern edge of Albuquerque, making it what officials say will be one of the largest film production facilities in North America. Aside from construction jobs, the project is expected to result in 1,000 production jobs over the next decade. A total of $24 million in state and local economic development funding will be funneled toward the expansion, and bonds will help reduce some taxes for Netflix.