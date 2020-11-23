NATH-Frederick Place hopes to ease deficit this holiday season

(WAOW) -- Frederick Place in Rhinelander is heading into the holidays short about $35,000, hoping to make up lost funds.

The temporary housing alliance works to prevent homelessness in the Northwoods, housing an average of ten people.

Director Tammy Modic said they've been happy to see community members step up and organize resource drives, with many of their own fundraisers canceled or postponed indefinitely.

"That is one of the beauties about... living in smaller communities where people do these wonderful things for you," said Modic. "And sometimes they just show up at the shelter with gifts or money and it is pretty exciting."

You can support them directly by participating in the Stuff-A-Truck event or helping the Facebook page get to "2020 likes" before the year's end.