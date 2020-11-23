Skip to Content

Milwaukee Bucks games to be held without fans until further notice

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WAOW) — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Milwaukee Bucks games at Fiserv Forum for the 2020-21 season will be held without fans until further notice.

The Bucks say in a press release that they will work with state and local health officials, as well as the NBA, to evaluate a potential return for fans in some capacity later in the season.

The Bucks' season schedule has yet to be announced, but the NBA season begins on Dec. 22.

