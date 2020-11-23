Merrill man arrested for alleged production of child porn

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) - A Merrill man was arrested last week after allegedly confessing to producing and distributing child pornography.

According to court documents, Jason Ridolfi, 40, of Merrill was approached by special investigators from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department and the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice on November 19th following reports of an email address and phone number allegedly belonging to Ridolfi tied to sent files of child pornography.

During the investigation, Ridolfi allegedly confessed to the production of compromising videos and pictures of prepubescent children, whom he claimed were the children of friends of his.

Ridolfi is being charged with three felony counts: one Felony Child Sexual Exploitation through Video / Records, and two Possession of Child Pornography. More charges are pending.

Ridolfi is currently being held on a cash bond of $250,000. His next court appearance, a status conference, is set for January 7th.