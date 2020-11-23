Marshfield Clinic shares frontline testimonials

Marshfield Clinic shares frontline testimonialsNew
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Marshfield Clinic Health System is sharing video testimonials from health care workers on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The videos can be viewed on the Marshfield Clinic Facebook page.
John Gardner, Marshfield Clinic Health System Communications Director, said in a statement:
“These are videos that are recorded as part of communications to our more than 12,000 employees across the Health System. The message was so powerful that it was important for us that the public know what it’s like to be on the frontlines of this pandemic, and hopefully help change the behaviors of those in our communities.”