Marathon Co. Salvation Army’s ‘Thanksgiving food giveaway’ begins Monday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Starting on Monday, Marathon County residents are able to pick up the fixing's for their Thanksgiving meal for free if they need.

The Salvation Army says that timely and generous donations are making this giveaway possible. This includes a donation of 86 turkeys from a Wausau East High School student drive, as well as private and corporate donors.

Items are available Monday-Wednesday from 10:30 am through 2:30 pm at the Salvation Army's 202 Callon Street location.

The food is available on a "walk-through" basis. Meaning, customers enter through the front door on Callon Street, pick the food they need to feed their family, and exit out the backdoor. Everyone is to maintain social distancing as well as wear a mask and gloves while picking out the food.

The Salvation Army says no pre-qualifications or income verification is necessary.

“We hope that people receiving these food items receive the message that their community members care about them and want them to feel loved and supported during these tough times,” said Major Paul Logan, Wausau Salvation Army corps officer.