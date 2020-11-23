Libya’s rivals meet to discuss transitional government

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. says Libya’s rivals have begun a second round of talks on a mechanism to choose a transitional government that would lead the conflict-stricken country to elections in December next year. U.N. acting envoy for Libya Stephanie Williams headed the online meeting of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum a week after the first round of the talks in Tunisia failed to name an executive authority. The 75-member forum reached an agreement to hold presidential and parliamentary elections on Dec. 24, 2021. The forum was the latest effort to end the chaos that engulfed Libya after the 2011 overthrow and killing of Moammar Gadhafi.