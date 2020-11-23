Lambeau Field to welcome limited group at Bears game to evaluate COVID-19 protocols

GREEN BAY (WAOW) — Lambeau Field is still closed to fans on gameday, but the team is hopeful that will change soon.

Sunday's game between the Packers and the Bears will host approximately 500 guests— all employees and household family members of those employees. This is being done as a part of the process to evaluate and enhance protocols for fan attendance and model key operations.

“We want to ensure that we are ready to host fans if and when that time comes,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “We have worked closely with Bellin Health and local public health leadership to implement thorough protocols that have been refined over the last few months. These protocols have been successful at other NFL facilities, and we are confident in our operations and that this small group of staff and family members will follow the protocols.”

Protocols being evaluated include: use of mobile tickets as the method of entry, enhanced cleaning measures in the stadium, hand sanitizer stations throughout the concourse, cashless concession locations and required face

coverings unless actively eating or drinking.

Guests will comply with a new seat policy that requires attendees to remain with their socially distanced household "pod" of seats and tailgating remains prohibited.

The team continues to be guided by recommendations from healthcare partner Bellin Health, as well as officials with Brown County Public Health, and will consult with these colleagues to evaluate a variety of factors for the possibility of hosting fans later in the season.

“Our team has been consulting with the Packers to ensure that they are taking all the necessary precautions in order to have a small group of employees’ immediate households in attendance at Sunday’s game,” said Dr.

Michael Landrum, infectious disease specialist with Bellin Health. “We are confident that the precautions in place will prevent further spread of the virus and we hope this will demonstrate that while we may have to make

adjustments to coexist with the virus, it is possible to make the necessary changes that will allow us to stop the spread and recover as a community.”

Other teams in the NFL are taking a similar graduated approach to work up to welcoming ticket fans.

The Packers say they will not host ticket fans at the Bears or Eagles game.