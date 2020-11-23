Kansas man charged with federal hate crime for racial threat

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has been charged with a federal hate crime after allegedly threatening a Black juvenile while shouting racial slurs. The indictment alleges 25-year-old Colton Donner told the youth that Paola, Kansas — where the victim was living — was a “white” town. The Justice Department says in a news release Monday that he was charged with a federal count of interference with housing. Donner was also indicted for a separate incident with unlawfully possessing a firearm while being a convicted felon, for allegedly possessing a .44 caliber revolver. Court records do not show a defense attorney who could speak on Donner’s behalf.