Granite Peak prepares for season kick off

RIB MOUNTIAN, Wis. (WAOW) — After delaying its opening day because of last week's warmer temperatures, Granite Peak Ski Resort is back to making fresh snow for Wednesday's season opener.

While the pandemic provided quite the mountain to climb, the resort says they are ready to open safely.

Greg Fischer is in his first season as the general manager at Granite Park, and said, "people are itching to be outside and that’s the nature of our business."

The resort is preparing for an avalanche of skiers, with new top priorities.

"This year’s gonna be a little bit different. It’s gonna be a little bit more of a customer service and how people really wanna ride," Fischer said,

On opening day, not all runs will be open, but multiple lifts will be in use

to best social distance skiiers on their ride up the hill. Because lifts themselves are distances apart, 45 feet to be exact, nothing changes on how you ride.

What will change is who you ride with. Visitors will be asked to stick to their own party or family, and will not be asked to ride with strangers.

While conditions haven't been ideal for snow preparation, their equiptment has enabled them to overcome weather challenges.

"We have a lot of snow making fire power here which makes it really nice for getting us open," Terrain park and daytime snow making manager Peter Breighner said.

To get both lifts open, some runs wont be available. But those that are, have substancial snow cover.

"We have 24 to 36 inches anywhere so that’s pretty much the base that that should be a pretty solid open amount," Breighner said.

Although the area is expecting four inches of snow Tuesday, they say that can be packed down to under one inch.

While natural snow is on the way, they say you cant rely on it sticking, but it is a bonus

Safety on the slopes is the main goal.

"We've been doing everything in our power to make sure that we’re giving the best product we can we’re also going to create an environment that is safe as possible," said Breighner.

As for your Après Ski? The lodge will be avoiding gatherings, limiting its capacity to 25%. There will be a hostess seating tables, and a time limit of 30 minutes will be enforced when there is a demand.

To accommodate, there will be extensive seating outdoors. In a few weeks, they will be introducing extra food options, like an outdoor pizza oven, and a food truck.

As the hospitality industry suffers, the resorts operation will boost the local economy.

"We’re excited that we’re gonna go to town the local economy and just the region as a whole something that is a little normal that is a little normal," Fischer said.

For tickets, and more information, click the link below:

https://www.skigranitepeak.com/



