GOP senator, business leaders urge prompt Biden transition

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pressure is increasing on a Trump administration official to authorize a formal transition process for President-elect Joe Biden. Republican Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio on Monday called for the head of the General Services Administration to release money and staffing needed for the transition. Meanwhile, more than 160 business leaders asked GSA chief Emily Murphy to immediately acknowledge Biden as president-elect and begin the transition. When Murphy ascertains that Biden won, it will free up money for the transition and clear the way for Biden’s team to place personnel in federal agencies. Trump has publicly refused to accept defeat and is fighting the election results in court.