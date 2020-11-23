Festival of Trees goes virtual for 2020

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Festival of Trees will be virtual this year. The tree bidding fundraiser raises money for Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

Bidding on trees, wreaths and other specialty items starts Tuesday Nov. 24 and runs through the 29th.

New 9 is a proud sponsor of the event and will have several trees up for grabs! The Wake Up Wisconsin team took some time to make their own trees to be auctioned off.

To bid on the items, click HERE.