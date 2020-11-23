Discrepancy in daily DHS case totals likely due to new antigen testing

(WAOW) -- On Sunday and Monday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Waupaca County decreased by ten or more, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services (DHS).

The numbers did not go down because cases recovered. Instead, Waupaca County Health Officer Jed Wohlt presumes new, fasters, tests are the cause.

"I think there is still a little bit of getting used to all of the antigen tests that are on the market and available," said Wohlt.

Antigen tests can get results within an hour. But, according to Harvard Health Publishing, its negative results are not as reliable as the typical PCR test. That's why the DHS classifies antigen results as "probable" instead of "confirmed."

Still, the use of antigen tests in Wisconsin has skyrocketed since the UW System began offering the tests on its campuses.

Wohlt explained, "sometimes they are reported to us as confirmed and then it needs to get switched to probable."

It is an easy correction to make, according to Wohlt. But if it's caught more than a day after the mistake is made, that could result in a discrepancy in DHS data.

In addition to Waupaca County, Shawano County showed 123 fewer confirmed cases on Sunday and Taylor County subtracted 55 confirmed cases.