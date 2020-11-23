DC boosts limits on restaurants, gatherings amid virus spike

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s capital is tightening its public COVID-19 restrictions in the face of spiraling virus numbers locally and around the country. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Monday that the District of Columbia will remain in Phase 2 of its reopening plan, but she announced a number of adjustments. Starting Wednesday, Nov. 25, the maximum limit for outdoor gatherings will be reduced from 50 to 25 people and indoor gatherings will be limited to 10 people. Restaurants can continue to stay open until midnight but must suspend alcohol sales at 10 p.m. Houses of worship can continue at 50 percent capacity, although the maximum limit on the number of people will change from 100 to 50.