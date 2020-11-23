3 arrested in Vilas Co. armed robbery

3 arrested in Vilas Co. armed robberyUpdated
TOWNSHIP OF PHELPS, Wis. (WAOW) — On November 18, the Vilas County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an armed robbery in the Township of Phelps.
Police say a 79-year-old man had returned from a nearby casino and was met in his driveway by two individuals in masks. Allegedly, the individuals demanded money, and before the victim could do anything, one of the individuals struck him in the face with a hammer. Reportedly, money was then taken from the victim and the suspects fled.
Vilas County Sheriff's Office responded and processed the scene, then the case was turned over to the Detective Division—where two suspects were identified. They were apprehended within 48 hours and a third suspect has also been identified and arrested. All are facing multiple charges.
Devon L. Brown, 24, faces the following charges:
- Armed Robbery
- Possession of Schedule I narcotic
- Bail Jumping
- Battery
Miles L. Krohn, 27, faces the following charges:
- Armed Robbery
- Resisting an Officer
- Felony Fleeing
- Battery
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Trespass to a dwelling
- Probation violation
Autumn S. Williams, 24, faces the following charges:
- Armed Robbery
- Bail Jumping
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Probation violation.
Evidence from the scene and DNA evidence is being analyzed.