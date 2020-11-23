3 arrested in Vilas Co. armed robbery

TOWNSHIP OF PHELPS, Wis. (WAOW) — On November 18, the Vilas County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an armed robbery in the Township of Phelps.

Police say a 79-year-old man had returned from a nearby casino and was met in his driveway by two individuals in masks. Allegedly, the individuals demanded money, and before the victim could do anything, one of the individuals struck him in the face with a hammer. Reportedly, money was then taken from the victim and the suspects fled.

Vilas County Sheriff's Office responded and processed the scene, then the case was turned over to the Detective Division—where two suspects were identified. They were apprehended within 48 hours and a third suspect has also been identified and arrested. All are facing multiple charges.

Devon L. Brown, 24, faces the following charges:

Armed Robbery

Possession of Schedule I narcotic

Bail Jumping

Battery

Miles L. Krohn, 27, faces the following charges:

Armed Robbery

Resisting an Officer

Felony Fleeing

Battery

Possession of Methamphetamine

Trespass to a dwelling

Probation violation

Autumn S. Williams, 24, faces the following charges:

Armed Robbery

Bail Jumping

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Probation violation.

Evidence from the scene and DNA evidence is being analyzed.