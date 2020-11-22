Zero new deaths, 89 more hospitalized for COVID-19 in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- There were no new deaths due to COVID-19 in the past day and 89 people were newly-hospitalized, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

There have been 3,507 positive COVID-19 tests since yesterday in Wisconsin and 11,392 negative cases.

As of Saturday afternoon, 1,990 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, down 87 from the day prior.

Of those, 437 are in the ICU, down 4 from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

The zero deaths have kept the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 3,005 people (0.8 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 276,574 or 78.0 percent, are considered recovered.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

