Wisconsin welcomes E. Illinois in 2020-21 season opener

Eastern Illinois (0-0) vs. Wisconsin (0-0)

Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin begins its 2020-21 campaign by hosting the Eastern Illinois Panthers. Eastern Illinois went 17-15 last year and finished sixth in the OVC, while Wisconsin ended up 21-10 and finished first in the Big Ten.

LAST MEETING: Wisconsin got the 65-52 win over E. Illinois when these two teams faced each other last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Wisconsin limited its 11 non-conference opponents to an average of just 59.1 points per game last year. The Badgers offense scored 68 points per matchup on their way to a 7-4 record against competition outside the Big Ten Conference. Eastern Illinois went 5-5 against non-conference teams last season.

