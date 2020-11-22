Virus News: G-20 leaders vow to make vaccines available

Leaders of the world’s most powerful nations vowed to ensure affordable access to COVID-19 vaccines to people around the world as they wrapped up a Group of 20 summit. The two-day meeting, held virtually, focused on battling the coronavirus and supporting the global economy as it suffers from a pandemic that has killed at least 1.38 million people and plunged millions more into poverty. Meanwhile, crowding at U.S. airports as people travel for Thanksgiving has the nation’s top infectious disease expert worried. Dr. Anthony Fauci says that the new cases won’t show up for weeks, but could hit at the worst time: during the December holiday season as the weather grows cold.