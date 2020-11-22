Trump slams global climate agreement Biden intends to rejoin

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is railing against the Paris climate accord and telling world leaders at a virtual summit that the agreement was designed to cripple the U.S. economy, not save the planet. Trump spoke in a video statement from the White House to the Group of 20 summit hosted by Saudi Arabia. His comments came during a discussion among the world’s largest economies on safeguarding the Earth. As president, Trump has worked to undo most of President Barack Obama’s efforts to fight climate change. President-elect Joe Biden, who takes office in January, has said he will rejoin the global pact that the U.S. helped forge five years ago.