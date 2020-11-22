Toys for Tots is changing operation, but not spirit

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The toys for tots campaign is celebrating its 29th year of helping families celebrate Christmas. The pandemic forced changes in operation, but not in spirit.

"Every kid deserves to open a present on Christmas day," says Dana Kaminski of portage county's Toys for Tots efforts.

The annual campaign is continuing to serve the community, possibly when it's needed most.

"Last year there were 1,800 children under the age of 18 that went through the program [in Portage county]," continued Kaminski.

This year they expect the county's number to be well over 2,000.

While families struggle to make ends meet it can be hard to explain why santa didn't come this year.

Kaminski said, "people don't want to ask for help and I get it. But this year, it has been a tough year."

Those in need are encouraged to sign up, and those who can donate are asked to do so at the many locations listed below.

Marathon county volunteer Jared Lanke says, "It takes the stress of the parents to not have to tell their kids that they are struggling."

This year, santa's workshop will look different.

Lanke explains. "we decided that we would, unfortunately, have to go contactless."

Families will not be able to "shop" for a toy in person. Rather they will request a toy in their application. When picking up, they'll bring the toys to you.

"Volunteers will be coming to help us bag up the toys, and then when the families come in, we'll bring the toys out and if they need help loading into the car, they'll be able to load it into the car," continued Lanke

Marathon county says about 1/3 of the families already registered have been adopted out by businesses. Yet many more applications will come in soon.

Those working hard to make the Christmas magic happen do it for one reason.

"It makes it all worth is to see the smile on their faces."

This year there is no final date for toy recipient registration. Those in need will be accepted until the last day if distribution, as long as inventory lasts.

MARATHON COUNTY DROP OFF LOCATIONS:

Weston: Commerce Crossing, 1002 Adventure Way

Wausau: Stewart Ave. Shell, 4611 West Stewart Ave.

Schofield: Schofield Ave. Shell, 3001 Schofield Ave.

Mosinee: Mosinee East Town Shell, 555 WI-153

Marathon City: Wagner Shell, 667 Maratech Ave.

PORTAGE COUNTY DROP OFF LOCATIONS:

Business Park & Crossroad Commons Area:212 Fitness, 3217 John Joanis Drive, Stevens Point, WI 54481

Furniture & ApplianceMart, 1015 Commons Circle, Plover, WI 54467 (Retail Store)

Furniture & ApplianceMart Distribution Center, 2917 Business Park Drive, Stevens Point, WI 54467

Simplicity Credit Union, 3101 Hoover Rd., Stevens Point, WI 54481

Northside & Downtown Area:Copy Center, 101 Division Street North, Stevens Point, WI 54481

Midstate Technical College, 1001 Center Point Drive, Stevens Point, WI 54481

Trig's, 1600 Academy Avenue Stevens Point, WI 54481UWSP (Dreyfus University Center), 1015 Reserve Street, Stevens Point, WI 54481

Geppetto's, 1121 Main St., Stevens Point, WI 54481

Eastside Area:Coldwell Banker Real Estate Office, 5725 Windy Drive, Stevens Point, WI 54482

Fleet Farm, 5590 Hwy 10 East, Stevens Point, WI 54482

Park Ridge Area:Len Dudas Motors, 3305 Main Street, Stevens Point, WI 54481

Pineries Bank, 3601 Main Street, Stevens Point, WI 54481

Precision Cellular, 87 Sunset Blvd., Stevens Point, WI 54481

Scaffidi Motors, 3733 Stanley Street, Stevens Point, WI 54481

Southside & Plover Area:Precision Glass, 3101 Post Rd., Stevens Point, WI 54481

Menards, 1901 Plover Road, Plover, WI 54467

Mid-State Truck Service, 2351 Plover Road, Plover, WI 54467NRG Media, 2301 Plover Road, Plover, WI 54467

O’So Brewing Company, 3034 Village Park Drive, Plover, WI 54467

Mark Motors, 1765 Park Ave., Plover, WI 54467

Worth Co., 214 Sherman Av., Stevens Point, WI 54481

Biery Cheese, 4930 Hayes AV., Plover, WI 54467

McCain, Plover, WI 54467

For more information on Marathon and Portage county Toys for Tots campaigns, visit their respective facebook pages:

https://www.facebook.com/ToysForTotsMarathonCounty

https://www.facebook.com/portagecountytoysfortots