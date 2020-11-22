Teen arrested in Wisconsin mall shooting

Wauwatosa (WAOW) -- A 15-year-old from Milwaukee has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a Wauwatosa mall Friday afternoon.

Police say an altercation led to the shooting at Mayfair Mall which injured eight people. Four bystanders were reportedly hurt. Police say most of the people hospitalized have now been released.

When authorities got to the scene of the shooting, the suspect had reportedly left on foot, according to surveillance footage.

During a press conference, police say search warrants helped them find the suspect who was arrested Saturday evening. Police say the suspected firearm used was also recovered during the arrest.

No details have been released into potential charges.

This is a developing story.