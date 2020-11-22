Stevens Point; welcome John S. Groholski Memorial park

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Stevens Point is getting a new park, thanks to a private land donation.

John s. Groholski Park will now be in the park system after Judy Groholski donated the land in the memorial of her late husband.

The donation was under one condition, the city must preserve the natural land.

Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza said, "Judy said she wanted to do some sort or memorial or legacy with this property, a conservancy in his memory. So she came to the city with the opportunity and of course we jumped at the chance."

The land had previously been zoned as commercial in city plans, but Stevens Point was eager to add another recreational land.

This land will be a strong new addition to Mayor Wiza's "10-minute walk to a park" initiative. A plan he set in place after becoming mayor, with the goal of giving every stevens point residence a park within 10 minutes of walking distance. The area this park will now fill is currently underserved.

The plan is for the 9.2 acre park to stay mainly natural while including a system of walking trails, boardwalks over wetland areas, and a gazebo for gatherings. The main entrance and welcome center will sit off of Water street.

Construction is set to begin in Spring 2021.