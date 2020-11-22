Snow likely Tuesday, quiet for Thanksgiving

The new week began cloudy, with some light snow or flurries north of Highway 10, and some light rain or sprinkles south. Mid afternoon temperature readings in the area were generally in the low 30s, slightly warmer across the far-southeast and south.

Cloud cover will linger this evening throughout the area with flurries or spotty drizzle possible. Tonight will be mostly cloudy north of Highway 8, where light snow or flurries will be possible. Breaks in the clouds are expected to develop central and south.

The temperature pattern the rest of the week is forecast to be at or slightly above average.

Sunshine is expected Monday.

Cloud cover will increase Monday night, with snow developing Tuesday along with breezy southeast winds as a wave of low pressure organizes over the central Plains and then tracks to the east. The snow may become mixed with rain south of Wausau during the afternoon, with all precipitation continuing into the evening. Snow accumulations of 1-4 inches will be possible, with the highest amounts in the central and northern parts of the area.

Light freezing rain and snow will continue Tuesday night, with a chance of drizzle and light rain Wednesday.

Generally quiet weather is forecast Thursday through Saturday. Some light snow will be possible Sunday.

Have a good night and a marvelous Monday! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. November 22, 2020