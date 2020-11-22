In Lebanon, army courts target anti-government protesters

BEIRUT (AP) — Human rights lawyers say dozens of Lebanese protesters tried before military courts face proceedings that grossly violate due process and fail to investigate allegations of torture and abuse. The defendants say the system is used to intimidate protesters and prop up Lebanon’s ruling elite. Legal Agenda, a human rights group based in Beirut, says that around 90 civilians, arrested since the protests swept Lebanon a year ago, have so far been referred to the military justice system and are coming up for trials this November and December. Lawyers, rights activists and defendants describe the military’s prosecution of protesters and other civilians as another node in the web of Lebanon’s sectarian system that protects its ruling class.