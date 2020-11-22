Business owners upbeat about vaccine, wary as virus spreads

NEW YORK (AP) — Promising news about a coronavirus vaccine has business owners feeling more upbeat despite cases the virus’s continuing spread in many parts of the U.S. Owners hope consumers and businesses will be more relaxed about spending now that drug companies Pfizer and Moderna have vaccines that data show were highly effective in testing. Some owners are holding off on staff cuts, while others are more likely to renew office leases even as employees still work from home. But owners realize many hurdles remain. The vaccines still require government approval and it will take time for doses to be manufactured and distributed.