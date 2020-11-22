Biden’s 1st Cabinet picks expected Tuesday amid road blocks

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden’s first Cabinet picks are coming Tuesday and planning is underway for a pandemic-modified inauguration in January as his team moves forward despite road blocks from the Trump administration. Biden’s incoming chief of staff, Ron Klain, is offering no details about which department heads Biden would first announce. The Associated Press has reported that Biden could name his nominee for secretary of state or treasury secretary this coming week. Klain also says the Trump administration’s refusal to clear the way for Biden’s team to have access to key information about agencies and federal dollars for the transition is taking its toll on planning.