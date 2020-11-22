AT THE HALF: Packers lead the Colts 28-14

At halftime, the Packers are in front of the Colts 28-14.

The Packers opened the game with a 33-yard strike from Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams.

But Rodgers and Corey Linsley fumbled the snap exchange, and the Colts recovered.

Indianapolis, though, returned the favor. Mo Alie-Cox fumbled a third-down catch, and the Packers recovered.

Green Bay took advantage.

Rodgers hit Robert Tonyan for a 25-yard touchdown to put the Packers out front 7-0.

The Colts pulled even quickly, though, after Phillip Rivers hit Michael Pittman Jr. for a 45-yard touchdown.

Rodgers threw his fourth interception of the season, but the Colts couldn't capitalize, missing a 50-yard field goal.

The Packers drove 60 yards after the missed field goal, and Aaron Jones punched it in from two yards out to make it 14-7 Green Bay.

On the Colts next possession, Billy Winn tipped a Rivers pass, and Christian Kirksey picked it off, giving the Packers a short field.

They scored four plays later, when Rodgers hit Adams for the 5-yard score. That extended the Packers lead to 14.

Rivers lead an impressive drive for the Colts, going 75 yards in 12 plays, capped off by a 17-yard touchdown to Trey Burton. That made it 21-14 Packers.

A pass interference call against the Colts gave the Packers one last chance to score before halftime.

Rodgers found Jamaal Williams, who scampered in from four yards out, and the Packers extended their lead to 28-14.

The Colts started the second half on the ground, driving inside the 10. But a Kenny Clark sack forced helped force Indianapolis settle for a field goal to make it 28-17.