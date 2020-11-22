Amid travel break, pope cheers Lisbon youth jamboree plans

VATICAN CITY (AP) — With no papal travels abroad this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pope Francis is cheering efforts for a youth jamboree in Lisbon, Portugal, in 2023. Francis on Sunday presided over a handover ceremony in St. Peter’s Basilica involving young people gearing up for the next World Youth Day, which draws huge crowds of Catholics from around the globe. When Francis attended the last such event in Panama in 2019, organizers announced that the next jamboree would be held in Lisbon in 2022. But pandemic concerns postponed the event to August 2023. Pontiffs traditionally have attended the event, which has been held in various countries.