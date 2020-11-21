Wisconsin officials: Trump observers obstructing recount

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Election officials overseeing the recount of presidential votes in Wisconsin’s largest county are accusing observers for President Donald Trump of unduly slowing the process. Trump requested the recount in Milwaukee and Dane counties, both heavily liberal, in hopes of closing a more than 20,000-vote gap with Democrat Joe Biden. On Saturday, Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson said few ballots had actually been counted and the process was falling far behind schedule because of a steady stream of Republican complaints. A lawyer for the Trump campaign denied one election commissioner’s accusation that the campaign was acting in bad faith.