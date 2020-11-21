The Schira family puts on their blaze orange as the 2020 gun deer season kicks off

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Schira family farm is the place to be to kick off hunting season and this year the pandemic won't stand in the way, instead it's bringing back a sense of normalcy.

"I think it’s fantastic the best social distancing you can have," said Jake Schira, a local hunter.

Last year it was just Jake and his daughter Benelli but this year they have a full pack. Twins, Ryder and Colton Schira, usually come to Wisconsin in the summer to visit their Uncle Jake but because of this pandemic, they weren't able to, until now.

Like other hunters the Schira's wake up at the crack of dawn to stay one step ahead of the deer however, it's not always the best time to pull the trigger. Jake said, "the way our farm is kind of set up its kind of hard to hunt them in the morning you’re going right through where they’re hanging out so in the afternoons they are coming from the woods coming back out to where will be"

But the first day, sets the tone for the rest of the season.

"Wind is right the conditions are right and I think that success is on the horizon," said Jake

Gun deer season last's 9 days, so for hunters and even outdoorsmen, it's important to be aware of each other and to wear your blaze orange.