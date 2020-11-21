Residents participate in beer and yoga charity class in Plover

PLOVER, Wis. (WAOW) -- Saturday morning members of the community grabbed their yoga mats and a beer to support the Never Forgotten Honor Flight.

Backcountry Brewing Co. has been doing this charity class for quite some time. They choose one day out of every month to get together for some yoga and a beer, but each time is different in the fact that they donate the money raised to different foundations or organizations in our area.

Co-owner for Backcountry Brewing Co. Sarah Agena said, "so this is our third one the first one we did for the humane society second one we did for caring hands and this month since we had veterans day this month we're doing it for the never forgotten honor flight, that was the whole concept when Gabe and I opened up this brewery is to be charitable to the community."

Sarah says they don't have a date set for the next yoga and beer charity class, but they hope to have it sometime before Christmas.

