Mississippi abuse trial delayed for ex-Catholic Church friar

GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — The trial for a former Catholic Church friar accused of sex abuse at a Mississippi school has been postponed. Paul West is a former member of the Franciscan religious order. He was supposed to face trial on Tuesday for allegations that he sexually molested students in the 1990s at Greenwood’s St. Francis of Assisi School. Kelly Roberts, senior deputy clerk of the Leflore County Circuit Court, told The Greenwood Commonwealth that no new trial date was immediately set. West’s court-appointed lawyer Wallie Stuckey sought a continuance because he says he hadn’t received all the information he’s legally due from the state about witnesses and evidence that will be presented.