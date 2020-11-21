Israeli army says Gaza militants fired a rocket at Israel

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip have fired a rocket toward Israel. The launch set off air-raid sirens in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon on Saturday night. Israeli media say the rocket landed in an open area, causing no damage or injuries. Still, the launch raised the likelihood of an Israeli reprisal in Gaza. Israel holds Gaza’s Hamas rulers responsible for all rocket fire out of the territory and usually strikes Hamas targets in response. Israel and the Islamic militant group that seeks its destruction have fought three wars and numerous skirmishes since Hamas seized power in Gaza in 2007.