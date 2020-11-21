Christmas is for Children seeking more sponsors

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - For the 28th year in a row, iHeartMedia is making the holidays a little happier with the "Christmas is for Children" program, but the program's organizers need your help.

This year, 991 Chippewa Valley kids signed up to receive a present through the program, but with the deadline just three weeks away, only half of the kids have sponsors.

In years past, the event consisted of a big celebration to hand out the presents, including a visit from Santa, a petting zoo, and milk and cookies. This year the event will be scaled back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers said children usually ask for small things like a toy or something they really need like gloves or a coat, so officials hope more people are able to step up and help out.

"It's absolutely incredible to see the spirit and the generosity that the Chippewa Valley can give," said Dave DeVille, senior vice president of programming for iHeartMedia. "It's really neat because about five years ago, we started having people call up to sponsor kids for Christmas is for Children, and they said, 'Hey, I was a recipient.'"

Christmas is for Children is sponsored by iHeartMedia and WQOW.

Sponsors have until Friday, Dec. 11 to drop off a present. If you'd like to sponsor a child, make a monetary donation to the program, or find a drop-off location near you, click/tap here.