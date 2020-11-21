AP source: VanVleet staying with Raptors; Hayward to Hornets

A person with direct knowledge of the discussions tells The Associated Press that guard Fred VanVleet has agreed to a four-year, $85 million contract to remain with the Toronto Raptors. The undrafted player from Wichita State has played a huge role in Toronto’s recent successes, notably the 2019 NBA championship. Gordon Hayward, meanwhile, is heading to a new home. The ex-Celtic has been someone Charlotte has wanted for years. On Saturday, the agency that represents the veteran forward said the Hornets finally landed him. Also, guard Rajon Rondo posted on Instagram what appeared to be a farewell message to the Lakers after helping them win this past season’s NBA title. The AP is told he’s agreed to a two-year deal with the Atlanta Hawks.