Zimbabwe judge ends detention for investigative journalist

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — A Zimbabwean judge has ended the 17-day detention of an investigative journalist charged for tweeting about alleged corruption. Hopewell Chin’ono is being charged with obstruction of justice arising from a tweet he made alleging corrupt practices within Zimbabwe’s National Prosecuting Authority. He faces up to a year in jail or a fine if convicted. He is being held in the harsh Chikurubi prison in the capital, Harare, where he was previously detained for six weeks before being granted bail on a separate charge of inciting violence in September.