Wisconsin reports 6,400 new COVID-19 cases

WISCONSIN (WAOW) — For the second day in a row, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is reporting under 7,000 new COVID-19 cases.

On Friday DHS reports 6,473 new cases, bringing the total of cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 344,945. Of those, 266,280, or 77.2% are considered recovered.

The state also reports 12,665 negative tests.

There are 78 newly reported deaths, the third highest number since the pandemic began. The second highest daily death report was on Thursday with 83 deaths; the highest was reported on Tuesday with 92 deaths.

The 78 additional deaths brings the total of those who have died from coronavirus in the state to 2,954 (0.9% of all positive cases).

According to the Wisconsin Hospital Association, 2104 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals as of Thursday afternoon, 427 of them in ICU units.

As of Friday at 11 am, the Alternate Care Facility has 23 patients, which is six more than the day before.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.