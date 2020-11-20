Watch: Milwaukee and Madison recount live streams

Wisconsin Recount_WCD_CTI from Tim Ronzio on Vimeo.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s election recount gets underway on Friday with scores of workers, high-speed ballot processing machines and lots of plexiglass.

The recount requested and paid for by President Donald Trump is aimed at undoing Joe Biden’s victory in the key state by more than 20,600 votes.

It’ll be held in Milwaukee and Dane counties, the state’s two biggest and most liberal counties that helped fuel Biden’s win.

The recounts in two big convention centers are open to the public and will also be livestreamed.

With the coronavirus running rampant in Wisconsin, extra precautions will be taken to try to prevent the virus from spreading while the recounts are underway for several days.