Virus News: Another case record, positive news on vaccine

The development of a vaccine has taken another step forward as Pfizer is asking U.S. regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine. It’s a required step and critical milestone for the vaccine to be approved and distributed to people. Meanwhile, the Biden transition team is expressing concern that President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede the election will create obstacles in fighting the pandemic. And some U.S. colleges will be requiring or offering virus tests to help students from spreading the virus in their hometowns as they leave campus.