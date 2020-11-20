UN prepares for up to 200,000 Ethiopian refugees in Sudan

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United Nations refugee agency says about 32,000 people have fled Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region into neighboring Sudan, and it is preparing to take in up to 200,000 in the next six months if necessary. The agency’s representative in Sudan has told reporters that “nobody at this stage can say exactly how many will come,” but U.N. officials said fighting continues between Ethiopian government and Tigray regional government forces. The refugees are arriving in a very remote area, and humanitarians must create a crisis response virtually from zero even as up to 5,000 refugees continue to arrive every day.