Stevens Point to create new park from land donation

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — A new park is being created within the City of Stevens Point.

According to the Stevens Point Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, the land is donated by Judy Groholski in honor of her late husband; the park will be named John S. Groholski for him.

“This is another example of the generous community we live in. It is a tremendous memorial that will benefit our community for generations to come,” Mayor Mike Wiza said.

The park will be a 9.25 acres and, in phase one, will include open green space, a walking path, gazebo and parking area. There will be additional phases that consist of trail connections and a boardwalk to expand the trail

within the property.

“It was a true honor to work with Judy and the Groholski family to accomplish their wishes of a lasting tribute for John through the preservation of this beautiful property. I feel fortunate to be involved with

this donation and am excited for the family and our community to see the park take shape over the next few years,” said Parks Director Dan Kremer.

A dedication ceremony is scheduled for spring of 2021.