Sanders, Warren under scrutiny as Biden weighs Cabinet picks

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, leaders of the Democratic Party’s far-left wing, are at risk of being excluded from the senior ranks of President-elect Joe Biden’s administration as the incoming president balances the demands of his party’s progressive base against the political realities of a narrowly divided Senate. The liberal New England senators remain interested in serving in Biden’s Cabinet, but even some of their allies recognize they face major political hurdles getting there. Sensing disappointment, progressive leaders have reluctantly begun to express support for less-controversial alternatives. The scrutiny on Biden’s staffing decisions reflects the tremendous pressure the president-elect faces as he cobbles together a team to execute his policy priorities.