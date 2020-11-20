Rules you need to follow if you are hunting on public land

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- There is a lot of land in Wisconsin for hunters but knowing what kind of land you are on could determine if you get to bag a buck.

The 2020 gun deer season starts Saturday, some of you may be lucky enough to have your own hunting land and won't be disturbed.

However, for those who are using one of the states many public hunting lands you have to be mindful of those around you.

There is not an actual distance you need to keep from other hunters but you must remember to be considerate of your shared space.

"If you pick a spot that you want to claim and you get there and meet someone there they are entitled to that spot too so what I encourage is to have a conversation or move to another area," said John King the Hunter Education Administrator for Wisconsin.

If the public land you are on is right next to private property the DNR said you must be at least 100 yards from the house.

If your deer ends up on private land after you shot it on public land you must reach out to the property owner to get your deer.

The DNR is hoping for a safe gun deer season and if you are on public land and are not sure who made the kill shot they are willing to come and help you decide.