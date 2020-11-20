Pretty typical November weather

Cooler air has moved in and it will feel seasonal for this weekend. Some clouds will linger through this afternoon, especially in the north half of the state, as temperatures top out in the upper 30s to near 40. Winds will be a bit brisk from the northwest at 10-20 mph. High pressure moving overhead Friday night should bring clearing skies and crisp conditions as lows fall to the upper 10s to low 20s. The northwest winds will taper to near 5 mph.

Saturday looks pretty nice for the opening day of the gun deer season. There will be plenty of sunshine along with highs rebounding to the mid to upper 30s. The wind will be light from the northwest in the morning, around 5 mph. Then it could become variable in direction for the afternoon, but still light. The only thing missing will be some tracking snow on the ground.

We might get a dusting of snow however Sunday morning to early afternoon as a weak front rolls through. The system will be a bit stronger to our northwest with a couple inches of snow expected north of the Twin Cities and maybe an inch in northwest Wisconsin. But around the News 9 area it probably will end up just around a dusting to half-inch. Still, roads could get a bit slippery so please be cautious out there. Skies will probably stay mostly cloudy Sunday with lows around 22 and highs around 36. Winds will be from the south Sunday morning, becoming West in the afternoon up to 10 mph.

High pressure will work back in for Monday providing plenty of sunshine. Lows will be in the 20s with highs in the mid 30s.

Folks will definitely want to pay attention to the forecast for Tuesday as we draw closer. That day brings our highest chance of any significant precipitation through the Thanksgiving period. A low pressure system is projected to track south of Wisconsin and draw a decent amount of moisture into our area. If temperatures stay cold enough, we could end up with a sizable snow event. If it gets a few degrees warmer, the snow will be mixed with more rain. In either case, it could get a bit tougher for travel. It does appear whatever precipitation falls; it should mostly be done Tuesday night. We are calling for temperatures to again be seasonal with lows in the 20s and highs in the mid 30s.

It is looking dry with some sunshine for Wednesday and Thanksgiving. Overall, it will be fairly nice with highs around 39 on Wednesday and low 40s for Thanksgiving. Lows should be in the upper 20s. Somewhat cooler air may dive in by next Friday with highs back around 35 degrees with variably cloudy skies.

Hope you enjoy the weekend! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 12:10 p.m., 20-November 2020

*On this date in weather history:

1914 - The high temperature of 28 degrees at Atlanta, GA, was their earliest daily high below the freezing mark. (The Weather Channel)

1979 - A blizzard struck Cheyenne, WY, producing a record 19.8 inches of snow in 24 hours, and a record total of 25.6 inches in forty hours. Strong winds created huge drifts stopping all transportation. (19th-21st) (The Weather Channel)