Pollard done with parole in US, free to relocate to Israel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says Jonathan Pollard, the former Navy intelligence analyst who served 30 years in prison for selling secrets to Israel, has completed his parole. The move will free him to travel to Israel, which his advocates say has long been Pollard’s wish. His lawyer, Eliot Lauer, says Pollard’s parole conditions for the last five years have included a curfew and a wrist monitor that tracks his whereabouts, as well as restrictions on where he could work. Pollard, who was arrested in 1985 after trying unsuccessfully to gain asylum at the Israeli Embassy in Washington, was released from prison on parole five years ago.